5G is switched on in the centre of the three cities in Estonia: Tallinn, Tartu, and Parnu and before the end of the year a total of 20 sites will be up and running.

Thanks to the Ericsson Spectrum Sharing solution, Telia is able to launch 5G on existing spectrum, boosted by LTE and New Radio (NR) units using 5G hardware produced in Estonia. Following the auction of the related spectrum by the Estonian government beginning of next year, Telia aims to enhance and expand its low-band 5G commercial services with additional nationwide 5G coverage, including mid- and high-bands.

Robert Pajos, CEO Telia Estonia, says: “Although the state has yet to issue 5G frequency licenses within the 3.5 GHz frequency range, Ericsson’s 5G technology enables us to take advantage of frequencies already in use. We are using the Ericsson Spectrum Sharing solution, which enables us to go live with 5G services already today.”

Jenny Lindqvist, head of Ericsson Northern and Central Europe, says: “We are excited to enable Telia’s launch of 5G in Estonia. 5G will serve both consumers and enterprises taking the digitalisation and sustainable development to the next level, where superior connectivity is a prerequisite. Given that the 5G equipment we deploy also is produced in Estonia makes this moment even more special.”

Looking towards 2021, Telia will expand the coverage of its 5G network and bring this technology to all of Estonia. Today, 5G opens up new business opportunities in Estonia and enables the innovation of tomorrow with the possibility of generating 391 million in net benefits for the country’s GDP according to a recent Analysys Mason report on 5G use cases.

Ericsson started manufacturing in Estonia in 2009. Today, the company manufactures 4G and 5G radios at its Tallinn production facility. This facility is part of Ericsson’s global supply chain, where the company is working close to its customers through European, Asian, and American operations to respond quickly to market and customer needs.

Ericsson currently has 116 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with unique operators, of which 65 are publicly announced 5G deals, including 69 live 5G networks on five continents.

