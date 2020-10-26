Ericsson and POST Luxembourg have strengthened their partnership with a multiyear deal to deploy 5G Core and 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) in Luxembourg. POST went live with Ericsson-powered 5G on October 16. Deployment is now ramping up across the country.

The next-generation technology 5G deployment will serve both Standalone 5G and Non-standalone 5G use. As it is more energy efficient, the new equipment makes it easier to switch on 5G with limited impact on power consumption. The deal also includes the modernisation of POST Luxembourg’s existing 2G, 3G, 4G network. The modernisation of the 2G, 3G, 4G network will also deliver energy efficiency and consumption benefits to POST.

Existing Ericsson network sites are being quickly and efficiently modernised by Ericsson and POST field professionals to enable the communications service provider to deploy its 5G network without service interruptions.

As part of the partnership, Ericsson will deploy its cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core solution based on the Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure solution. The network upgrade to 5G will allow POST Luxembourg to meet increasing data demands. It will open-up new opportunities to offer 5G services to consumers, such as low-latency gaming and 8k video streaming. It will also create opportunities with enterprises and industry through the secure new IoT solution capabilities enabled by 5G’s low-latency and data-capacity abilities.

Claude Strasser, managing director, POST Luxembourg, says: “We have a long-standing partnership with Ericsson for the supply of mobile networks. We aim at a smooth transition from 4G to 5G while benefiting from the latest available technologies in order to offer our customers the best 5G experience possible in the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg.”

Remi de Montgolfier, country manager, Ericsson Belgium and Luxembourg, says: “POST selecting Ericsson as a partner to modernise its network and to introduce 5G demonstrates not only trust in Ericsson’s technology leadership but also in its capability to deliver important projects. We are extremely proud to support the market leader in Luxembourg to deliver 5G.”

