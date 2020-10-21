Andrew Hansen of Hansen Technologies

DISH today announced that it has chosen Hansen Technologies’ catalog-driven software solutions as it builds the nation’s first cloud-native, Open RAN-compliant 5G network. These solutions include a product and service catalog, built from open APIs, that will seamlessly integrate with DISH’s customer and network systems.

“Hansen’s unified catalog is a key component within DISH’s 5G platform, enabling the timely introduction and management of products and services, and to rapidly prototype and launch innovative offers to the market,” said Atilla Tinic, chief information officer, DISH.

“Hansen has a demonstrated ability to scale quickly for a rapidly-expanding 5G customer base,” added Stephen Bye, EVP, chief commercial officer, DISH. “We look forward to working with their team as we bring our cloud-native network services to our customers.”

“This agreement with DISH is a testament to the value of our Create-Deliver-Engage suite that will enable a true catalog-driven approach, from the creation of new 5G services all the way to the order and activation of those services on DISH’s virtualised 5G network,” said Andrew Hansen, global chief executive officer, Hansen Technologies. “We are extremely pleased to be supporting DISH in this momentous program, as it continues to build out the nation’s first cloud-native 5G wireless network across the United States.”

As part of the agreement, Hansen will provide DISH with the Hansen Create-Deliver-Engage Suite . The suite, including the unified catalog, CPQ and order management, consists of cloud-based applications that will enable DISH to automate its BSS and OSS processes, power real-time fulfillment and quoting and help accelerate the introduction of new 5G-based services and business models.

