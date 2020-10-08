Nokia has today announced that it has enhanced its Altiplano cloud platform by launching Cloud Acceleration Services to accelerate Software Defined Network (SDN) success for broadband builders and application developers globally.

The open, modular and fully programmable Altiplano platform allows network builders to leverage broadband networks as a platform, making it easy to quickly connect and deploy new devices, applications and services. As a full-featured package and open platform, it serves each operator’s needs. Cloud Acceleration Services help build and maintain personalised SDN solutions, making sure all network nodes – third party, virtual and legacy – find their place in the network

Moving to SDN and cloud is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for network builders to boost competitiveness with new levels of operational efficiency, scale and agility. It allows closed hardware-based infrastructure to evolve to software-defined platforms. Software-defined access networks (SDAN) bring flexible cloud attributes to the network: IT-style programming, fast feature delivery, quick adjustments and automation.

The path towards cloud and platform operations is incremental and depends on each operator’s unique business, technological and operational needs. Nokia Cloud Acceleration Services are designed to simplify the network evolution by applying a three-step approach that allows operators to define the optimal path and pace towards open disaggregated access solutions:

Business and technology consulting services and modeling tools help quantify the operator specific SDAN benefits and use cases.

System integration, automated testing services and key assets like Nokia SDAN Multivendor Integration Centres and Migration Operations Centres bring the customised SDAN solution from the drawing board into reality.

The cloud-native capabilities of the Nokia Altiplano platform, combined with Nokia’s System Integration approach and Nokia DevOps Automation Platform help operators to test and launch new features and services on the market, faster.

Nokia offers the Altiplano Developer Portal including a software development kit (SDK) to easily integrate and fully control device and application connectivity. This SDK supports the development of custom solutions that leverage both Nokia and third party elements. Operators can also gain quick access to a virtual lab environment to develop and test applications and services before deploying in the field. Under the Connected Partner Program, independent software vendors proactively integrate their OSS applications with Nokia fixed networks solutions to fast track integration efforts.

In addition, with the new 1RU Lightspan DF-16G fiber node and the modular chassis Lightspan MX-6, Nokia offers a complete portfolio of SDN native nodes from large chassis-based systems and data-centre-inspired pod designs to smaller stackable nodes and sealed/dense micro-nodes. For operators that have compatible ISAM MX-6 platforms in the field, Lightspan MX-6 enables a smooth evolution to SDN through a software upgrade.

Sandra Motley, president fixed networks, Nokia, said: “Our ambition is to bring cloud-based access to operators and be the partner of choice for system integration and advanced automation. We have the platform, the ecosystem and the expertise to help operators deploy disaggregated access networks. In fact, we already have more than 250 cloud-ready customer deployments in place around the world.”

Jeff Heynen, senior research director, Dell’Oro Group, said: “Software defined access is quickly becoming the guiding principle for a growing list of major broadband providers around the world. Suppliers must demonstrate a multitude of capabilities to be chosen as a preferred partner. Operators will give preference to flexible deployment approaches, so they can accommodate both new buildouts, as well as existing infrastructure, along with the needs of the developer community with open APIs and SDKs.”

