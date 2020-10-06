STICPAY has launched its redesigned mobile e-wallet application. The new version of the fintech company’s e-wallet app is now available in the Google Play Store for Android and in the App Store for iOS devices.

With the revamped smartphone app, STICPAY aims to meet increased demand among mobile users for the company’s award-winning e-wallet solution. The new STICPAY mobile app is said to introduce a sleek, intuitive, and straightforward design, creating a convenient experience for users when they use the fintech company’s e-wallet service.

With the redesigned mobile app, customers can enjoy the full STICPAY experience. Users can open an account within a few minutes, using their camera to take photos and submit KYC documents to STICPAY without leaving the application. To make the process even faster, customers can use geolocation data to confirm their Proof of Address documents.

Upon successful verification, STICPAY customers can use the mobile app to deposit and withdraw funds from their accounts using numerous payment methods, initiate transfers to other members for a competitive 1% fee, as well as spend their balances at STICPAY’s merchant partners. For easier transfers, STICPAY users can use their cameras to scan the recipient’s QR code.

The revamped mobile app makes it even more convenient for e-wallet users to take advantage of STICPAY’s services. Available in over 190 countries and with a 300% Year-on-Year (YoY) growth, STICPAY reportedly provides a secure, cost-efficient, and convenient e-wallet service to its rapidly expanding global user base. According to STICPAY, the countries with the highest mobile demand for the company’s digital wallet solution are Japan, India, the Philippines, China, Cote d’Ivoire, and Thailand.

In addition to supporting 33 different local currencies, STICPAY features a wide variety of payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay China, local and international bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether).

As part of a global service, STICPAY has partnered with financial institutions in multiple Asian countries to provide fast and cost-efficient local bank wire withdrawals for its customers. Currently, local bank wire withdrawals are available in Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, China, and South Korea. However, due to the large increase in demand for its services (including a recent 88% growth in Asian transactions), STICPAY is expanding its local bank wire service to additional countries and regions in the near future.

James Bay, STICPAY’s customer service director says, “We have seen a 50% increase in mobile traffic between April and August 2020, indicating a significant surge in demand for the STICPAY e-wallet among smartphone users. While we already had mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices, we wanted to provide a better, more convenient user experience for smartphone users to fulfill the rising demand for our services. Now, with the new STICPAY app, mobile users can enjoy the features of our e-wallet at the convenience of their smartphones.”

