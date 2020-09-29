New mobile-first connectivity solutions for Vodafone Ireland’s business customers are being enabled by global 5G and LTE wireless WAN vendor, Cradlepoint, and distributor, Westbase.io. The partnership aims to provide these customers with access to the latest developments in cellular networking.

The announcement comes just days after infectious diseases specialist, Professor Sam McConkey, warned that Ireland is at the beginning of a second wave of Covid-19, suggesting remote working may again become an imperative for many businesses in the country.

As well as advancing Vodafone Ireland’s secure IP VPN solution for remote workers, the operator’s business customers will be able to easily deploy instant connectivity within a matter of days, providing rapid deployment for new and temporary sites to operate at full capacity from day one. In addition, the range of Cradlepoint solutions will also include a best-in-class 4G failover connectivity option, protecting branch locations from downtime costs, and reducing the impact on customers.

“Vodafone Ireland is committed to bringing our award-winning connectivity to every part of Ireland through our continuous network investment and by working with partners like Westbase.io and Cradlepoint. Through this partnership, our business customers will now have access to enterprise-grade mobile broadband solutions with advanced VPN security to enhance their connectivity,” says Brian Duffner, head of Product and Marketing for Vodafone Ireland.

This new mobile-first approach is already proving successful with Vodafone Ireland’s customers, and several early adopters have trialed the solutions successfully. Of these, Aer Lingus, Ireland’s national airline, was among the first to utilise the new Cradlepoint solutions. “Cradlepoint’s solution was deployed quickly and seamlessly – and it really showed us the power of 4G technology in relation to rapid deployment connectivity,” says Mike Flynn, head of Business Technologies for Aer Lingus.

Westbase.io, a UK, Ireland and European distributor for Cradlepoint, has supported Vodafone Ireland throughout the onboarding process, delivering extensive training programmes and other services to help position the operator to bring these new technologies to market – and will continue to support it and its business customers moving forwards:

“Working with Vodafone Ireland has been rewarding, and the committed partnership on both sides has enabled us to accelerate the timeline for getting these exciting propositions to their business customers,” adds James Kenny, Ireland country manager for Westbase.io. “The combination of market demand for more flexible connectivity options with Vodafone Ireland’s reputation for excellence, and their investment in their cellular network, means that the potential opportunity is significant. We’re excited to see that the Cradlepoint solutions are already being adopted by enterprise customers.”

Building on this initial launch of an LTE and LTE-Advanced portfolio, Vodafone Ireland will also be working with Westbase.io and Cradlepoint to explore the pathway to 5G wireless connectivity.

“Cradlepoint offers the most pathways to 5G in our industry, and we already have several 5G capable devices that provide a simple upgrade path. Earlier this year, we also announced a new range of 5G endpoints scheduled for release in early 2021,” comments Sascha Kremer, EMEA Carrier business development director for Cradlepoint.

