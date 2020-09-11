Yes, this is a challenge! But help is always available

OK, no more mention from me of “new normals” – it’s an annoying phrase for our global condition, and it hasn’t improved with time. It’s a statement of the flipping obvious that COVID-19 is presenting us all with enormous challenges, not just to make a profit but to enable the services we all deliver to our customers. That’s why I have been encouraged to see – and to share with you in these pages – so much valuable advice that confronts the problems head on and offers solutions.

The pandemic is not just a time for reflection in business, it may be the optimum time for radical transformation – digital transformation of your network. We’ve been advocating it for years – just type “transformation” into VanillaPlus.com’s Search engine to see the deep expertise of our contributors. It’s never been more important to consider how, when and with whom you can adapt your business to your customers’ evolving requirements. Take a look, for example, at the smart capital article by Macquarie on page 26, or Gartner’s analysis of artificial intelligence (AI) for telcos (p32). If you want to learn what’s already been done, read how Telenet is managing customer growth and service evolution, backed by Netcracker (p10). The role of Edge intelligence in 5G services for enterprises is discussed in depth by VoltDB (p28). We’re not overlooking the here and now. One of many lessons this virus has taught us is the value of reliable, high quality communications networks, and Antony Savvas explores this in his Market Report on network performance management (p24). Of course, nobody said this would all be easy, which is why readers will find comfort in Polystar’s article by Gorka Esturo on obtaining a single, unified view of your network. Like I said, we can all benefit from advice, especially when it’s as well-informed and up to the minute as this. Enjoy the magazine. Jeremy Cowan, editorial director