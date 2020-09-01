ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, in collaboration with MediaTek, have taken the lead to complete the industry’s 5G carrier aggregation verification of 700MHz and 2.6GHz spectrum based on commercial terminal chips, in Xi’an, China.

Based on ZTE’s commercial 5G wireless base stations and its latest 5G core network equipment, along with the 5G test terminal featuring MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G-integrated SoC, ZTE and MediaTek have verified dual-carrier aggregation of 30MHz over 700MHz and 100MHz over 2.6 GHz, achieving an effective downlink data throughput of 1.849 Gbps.

Committed to the development of 5G industry, ZTE has invested heavily in the development of 700 MHz products, and has actively cooperated with industry partners to accelerate the commercialisation of the 700 MHz frequency band.

In addition to releasing a series of 700 MHz commercial products, ZTE has also completed 700MHz SA networks, 700MHz VoNR (Voice over New Radio), and the end-to-end interconnection tests on 30MHz, so as to strengthen the integration of Sub 1GHz & Sub 6GHz as well as the application research on 700MHz.

The verification of 700MHz and 2.6GHz carrier aggregation will further enrich the 700MHz network solution, thereby facilitating the 5G commercial construction in the 700MHz frequency band and providing a good reference for the global Sub 1GHz & Sub 6GHz development.

This verification is another breakthrough in 700MHz for ZTE and MediaTek, following the two parties’ joint completion of a 700MHz VoNR call in May 2020, and data interconnection of 30MHz bandwidth over 700MHz in July 2020.

