IDnow, a provider of identity verification as a service solutions and Wirecard Communication Services GmbH announce the signing of an agreement to acquire Wirecard Communication Services by IDnow. IDnow will remain in Leipzig and maintain the majority of its workforce.

With Wirecard Communication Services, IDnow will focus on providing identity verification services and continue to build the additional capacity necessary for the solid growth of its identification processes. In view of the organic growth of digital services and additional needs related to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, IDnow is showing strong growth in demand for its digital verification procedures. This acquisition aims to improve the quality of service of IDnow products and thus increase responsiveness to customers, in addition to shortening waiting times.

Wirecard Communication Services GmbH was established on April 29, 2003, and is part of the Wirecard Group. As part of a structured investment process, Wirecard Communication Services GmbH was offered for sale through an asset transaction. IDnow and Wirecard Communication Services have already worked together successfully for more than five years.

In a meeting with employees on Monday afternoon, the insolvency administrator, attorney Dr Nils Freudenberg of Tiefenbacher Insolvency Administration, announced the takeover to employees of Wirecard Communications Services. The first step will be to fill the employees with the appropriate qualifications and to adapt the technical infrastructure. Following this realignment, the Leipzig facilities will be strategically expanded and integrated into IDnow’s processes, in order to further accelerate project implementation and step up the technical development of ID verification services.

“The integration of Wirecard Communication Services into the IDnow Group will allow us to seize the opportunity to further improve our range of services and its quality, for the benefit of all our customers. We have been working closely with this division of the company for several years and we greatly value the qualifications and experience of its employees. We are booming and we will maintain and expand the facilities in Leipzig, ”said Andreas Bodczek, CEO of IDnow.

“We are excited to have found in IDnow a buyer who appreciates and knows our business, and whose culture is also caring. Personally, I am delighted to remain in place and work as part of the team at IDnow, ”said Amra Blume, managing director of Wirecard Communications Services.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus