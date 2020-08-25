ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has helped the Jilin branch of China Mobile build a 5G core network, by means of ZTE’s high-end routers, ZXR10 M6000-18S.

ZXR10 M6000-18S works as the UPF CE of the 5G core network, which is the ingress of the network cloud, to connect with the switching equipment on UPF core layer, while forwarding and maintaining the routing information outside the UPF, and thus connecting with the external equipment at high speed. In this way, the device connects with equipment inside and outside of the 5G core network at the same time.

Based on ZTE’s patented ROSng routing operating system, ZXR10 M6000-18S features SR, EVPN, SRv6, and BIER while supporting the evolution of the IP network towards a simplified and intelligent architecture.

By virtue of the single-slot 800G capability powered by in-house NP chipsets, ZXR10 M6000-18S is recognised as one of the industry’ good routers, in terms of forwarding performance, energy saving and SDN capability.

In China Mobile’s centralised procurement of router products in 2019, ZTE’s ZXR10 M6000-S series routers ranked first in the high-end router 2T segment with a share of 50% while ranking second in the high-end router 400G segment with a share of 30%.

Moving forward, ZTE will continuously work with China Mobile to support the operator’s 5G construction and help it succeed in the 5G era.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus