ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has elaborated on its industry’s 5G ATG solution, and shared insights on ATG at the 2nd Connected Aircraft China Congress 2020.

ZTE’s 5G ATG solution features great support of services at the 1200 km/hour ultra-high speed and within 300 km coverage radius, enabling users to enjoy stable and high-speed services above the air. In June 2019, ZTE’s 5G ATG solution won Best Mobile Service for Connected Living in Asia Award at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2019.

“Embarking on the ATG field since 2005, ZTE has overcome a series of problems, such as special scenario applications, specific area coverage and ground networking interference isolation,” said Mr. Liu Weiwei, the general manager of ATG Products at ZTE in his presentation at the congress.

In addition, ZTE has developed the industry’s co-frequency networking technology between ground and aerial networks, saving wireless spectrum resources and realising the effective spectrum reuse.

Moreover, the company has developed customised ground and airborne antennas, beam-forming technology, and beam-tracking technology, thereby enabling the information exchange between passengers and aviation companies.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue the in-depth collaboration with global airlines, operators and industry partners to promote the applications of the 5G air broadband solution and smart cabin construction, expecting to boost the informatisation of the global civil aviation industry.

