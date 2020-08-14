Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) congratulates the Department of Telecommunications on the inauguration of the undersea optic fibre link between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar.

With the commissioning of the fibre link, Airtel has become the mobile operator to launch ‘Ultra-Fast 4G’ services in Andaman and Nicobar. The blazing fast speeds on Airtel’s 4G network will deliver a world-class digital experience to customers on the islands.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman, Bharti Airtel said: “The new fibre link marks a major milestone in India’s digital transformation journey as this critical infrastructure reaches the strategic archipelago. We are grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for taking the time to launch this key digital infrastructure.

The fibre link will be a game changer for the region and unlock the true potential of 4G and even 5G in future for customers. Airtel remains fully committed to the Government’s vision of Digital India. We hope the Department of Telecom will accelerate the deployment of USOF for building such infrastructure backbone to complement the efforts of telecom operators to bridge the digital divide.”

Airtel has been serving customers in Andaman and Nicobar since 2005. It was the private operator to launch mobile services in the islands. With launch of ’Ultra-Fast 4G‘ network, Airtel looks forward to further strengthening its bond with customers on the islands.

