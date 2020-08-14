ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, and Liaoning branch of China Unicom have conducted a trial in the 5G wireless network in Dalian, China, piloting the latest 5G energy saving technologies.

According to the demonstration, these technologies can significantly reduce the energy consumption of 5G base stations without affecting the existing network quality at all, hence the readiness for large-scale deployments.

The trial has fully verified three energy saving technologies suitable for the existing 5G wireless network: DTX shutdown (inclusive of timeslot shutdown and symbol shutdown), channel shutdown, and deep sleep. Moreover, the trial has also tested different combinations of energy saving technologies in various network scenarios.

The trial results show that the power consumption can be reduced by 10% to 20% with DTX shutdown technology, 15% to 25% with channel shutdown technology, and 60% to 80% with deep sleep technology. When the energy saving technologies combination is enabled, a single 5G base station with S111 configuration can save 10 to 12 KWh per day on average, with network KPIs remaining stable.

To address 5G challenges of larger bandwidth, more channels, higher frequency bands, and denser sites, ZTE has also introduced innovative hardware, including 7nm high-integration chip, the new-generation GaN high-efficiency power amplifier, and V-tooth heat dissipation with bionic leaf vein design.

Furthermore, ZTE has developed multi-dimensional (time, space and frequency) base station energy saving software technologies, comprehensively reducing power consumption of 5G base stations.

Moving forward, ZTE will keep close collaboration with China Unicom to continuously innovate and build green 5G networks.

