ZTE and True Corporation announce collaboration to build a commercial 5G network
ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, recently announced collaboration with True Corporation Public Company Limited (True) to build a commercial 5G network in Thailand.
True, a fully licensed operator in Thailand, with a 30% market share in the mobile market of the country, will adopt ZTE’s 5G RAN products and services to build a commercial 5G network in Thailand.
ZTE will provide True with a series of products, including 5G 64TR/32TR/8TR/4TR macro stations and single-band/multi-band indoor QCell, to build a full-scenario and high-performance tri-band 5G network on 700MHz, 2.6GHz and 26GHz.
Featuring ultra-low latency, ultra-multi channels and ultra-high bandwidth, ZTE’s 5G products and technologies will enable True to rapidly improve the wireless system capacity and the user experience, thereby supporting True in building a 5G network in Southeast Asia in 2020.
Since 2019, ZTE has been working with True in various technical tests, jointly verifying multiple 5G products, including 3.5GHz 64-channel Massive MIMO, 2.6GHz 64-channel Massive MIMO and 2.6GHz QCell. In addition, ZTE and True have verified the 5G technologies, such as downlink 16-stream MU-MIMO and 4/5G carrier dynamic sharing.
