Shachar Ebel of TEOCO

TEOCO, provider of analytics, assurance and optimisation solutions to more than 300 communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide, has released Helix 11.1, the latest version of its Service Assurance platform.

This new release of the Helix SA solution, extends TEOCO’s plans to reduce the complexity of network management and simplify the everyday tasks for teams in Network Operations Centres (NOCs) and Service Operations Centres (SOCs).

Helix 11.1 offers new capabilities including:

Expanded analytics to cope with identifying dynamic networks changes, driven by 5G network slicing and virtualisation, and correlating them into a new single view.

Enhanced machine learning-powered Root Cause Analysis (RCA), enabling models to be fine-tuned and enhanced by examining and comparing the quality of data clusters.

Automation modules to support performance, fault and service management, including background data collection and auto-discovery capability to stitch together multi-zone networks based services.

Improved user investigation flows for more efficient operational processes while reducing fault resolution time through simplified information drill-downs and access within the Sentinel (user interface) and dashboards.

An easily configurable open API to link Performance Management data to external Apache Kafka bus, enabling data publishing scheduling and automation.

“TEOCO has a long history of providing service assurance solutions that surpass the demands of our global customer base,” says Shachar Ebel, CTO, TEOCO. “The new and updated features in Helix 11.1 reflect the many ways we look to simplify engineering and network monitoring processes. By focusing on making the Helix platform as automated and intuitive as possible, through our enhanced analytical and automation capabilities, TEOCO ensures we anticipate our customers’ fast-changing needs.”

