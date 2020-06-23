ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, in partnership with the Shanghai branch of China Mobile, has completed the remote disaster recovery deployment of the commercial 5G SPN (Slicing Packet Network) network.

By employing ZTE’s 5G transport intelligent management and control product ZENIC ONE (UME), China Mobile has built up a 5G transport network with carrier-grade security and reliability in hardware, platform software and user data.

Developed on ZTE’s PaaS (Platform as a Service) platform, ZTE’s UME system is the industry’s intelligent management & control software system based on cloud-native microservices architecture. Featuring independent and controllable core technologies and platform, ZTE’s UME system has obtained over 100 patents around the world.

In terms of physical security, ZTE’s UME system takes the lead in using microservices to reconstruct software architecture in the industry, thus supporting local cluster deployment and remote disaster recovery solution to assure network O&M in case of any server errors.

In terms of system platform security, ZTE’s PaaS platform had passed the security capability certification of the CSA STAR Tech PaaS in 2019.

Meanwhile, ZTE’s UME system has also passed the international mainstream white box, black box vulnerability scanning and system security enhancement test, thereby ensuring that the system has no high-risk vulnerability and is capable of defending against professional attacks.

With respect to software application security, ZTE’s UME system provides role-based and domain-based user authority management. It adopts the operation security design to avoid manual misoperations, and offers complete data backup and restoration to guarantee the high reliability and security of system application.

In terms of user data security, UME system is in full compliance with GDPR (the General Data Protection Regulation) of the EU ( the European Union) to guarantee the security in storage, transmission and processing of users’ sensitive data.

Moving forward, ZTE will address the new security challenges in 5G network construction and operation, continue promoting the development of network security technologies, and help operators build secure 5G transport networks.

