James Kirby of CSG

CSG reports that a new engagement with CKH Innovations Opportunities Development (CKH IOD), a unit of CK Hutchison’s telecom division. The deal will provide a cloud-native, microservices-based online charging solution for CKH IOD’s wholesale and Internet of Things (IoT) customers.

Since 2002, CSG has supported the launch, growth and transformation of CK Hutchison’s Three Group network operators around the world. As part of this new contract, CSG will deploy its Ascendon solution to provide CKH IOD with a centralised group billing and settlement platform that will support its MVNO and IoT clients.

CKH IOD offers a single point of entry through which customers with multinational requirements can access its global footprint. Further, CKH IOD has successfully deployed several central platforms and capabilities that Three Group network operators use to launch new revenue streams.

CSG Ascendon will enable CKH IOD’s wholesale and IoT businesses to seamlessly collect and integrate large data sets, while simplifying the management of various multinational channel partners and digital offers. Ultimately, Ascendon will enable CKH IOD to launch new services faster, while supporting new, innovative business models through a central, cost-effective, cloud-based platform.

The end-to-end solution is also strengthened by CSG Intermediate for enterprise network mediation; CSG Interconnect for managing wholesale, settlement, cost/ revenue allocation; and CSG Managed Services that support ongoing billing operations.

“CKH IOD has grown quickly by empowering wholesale and IoT enterprise customers around the world with cutting-edge digital solutions,” says James Kirby, head of CSG’s EMEA business. “As CKH IOD asserts itself as a leader in IoT, we are proud to be their trusted partner, providing cutting-edge, scalable technology that empowers a new wave of growth in digital connectivity.”

For over 35 years, CSG has provided innovative technology and services that empower businesses to monetise and enhance the customer experience. CSG is a provider of BSS solutions for the communications and media markets specialising in billing and settlement, digital partner management, digital wholesales, routing, service assurance and fraud protection. The company serves more than 300 operators and carriers worldwide.



