SNS Telecom & IT‘s latest research report indicates that in the coming years, 5G NR networks will be utilised extensively for a host of public safety broadband applications that require faster data rates, lower latencies, improved reliability and higher device densities. These mission-critical applications range from massive-scale video surveillance and analytics to the operation of drones, robots and vehicles and AR, VR & MR (Augmented, Virtual & Mixed Reality) for police officers, firefighters and EMS (Emergency Medical Services) personnel.

Although a number of public safety-related 5G capabilities are yet to be standardised in 3GPP’s Release 17 specifications, public safety agencies have already begun experimenting with 5G NR connectivity for applications that can benefit from the technology’s high-bandwidth and low-latency characteristics. For example, New Zealand Police are utilising mobile operator Vodafone’s 5G NR network to share real-time UHD (Ultra High Definition) video feeds from cellular-equipped drones and police cruisers with officers on the ground and command posts. Other practical examples include but are not limited to:

The Shenzhen Police and other local police forces in China are beginning to rely on 5G-powered AR glasses, smart helmets, drones and patrol robots to support public safety operations

The Maebashi City Fire Department has been trialling 5G connectivity to improve mission-critical communications for emergency response and rescue services

The Singapore Police Force has deployed cellular-equipped autonomous robots to complement the work of frontline police officers

In Spain, the Government of Catalonia is rolling out 5G-connected ambulances that can support data transmission rates of up to 5 Gbps

The Cosumnes Fire Department has integrated Qwake Technologies’ 5G-ready AR system into its firefighting helmets to enable firefighters to see in zero-visibility, hazardous environments

In the near future, we also expect to see rollouts of localised 5G NR systems for incident scene management and related use cases, potentially using up to 50 MHz of Band n79 spectrum in the 4.9 GHz frequency range (4,940-4,990 MHz) which has been designated for public safety use in multiple countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Malaysia and Qatar. In the longer term, these systems may be leveraged as a progression path from LTE to 5G-based public safety broadband networks on a wider scale, if suitable standards and equipment are established.

These findings are part of SNS Telecom & IT’s latest research report on public safety broadband. The “Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the public safety LTE/5G market including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, application scenarios, use cases, operational models, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents global and regional market size forecasts from 2020 till 2030, covering public safety LTE/5G infrastructure, terminal equipment, applications, systems integration and management solutions, as well as subscriptions and service revenue.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a list and associated details of over 500 global public safety LTE/5G engagements – as of Q2, 2020.

The report will be of value to current and future potential investors into the public safety LTE and 5G market, as well as LTE/5G equipment suppliers, public safety and government agencies, critical communications service providers, mobile operators, MVNOs and other ecosystem players who wish to broaden their knowledge of the ecosystem.

For further information concerning the SNS Telecom & IT publication “The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” please visit: https://www.snstelecom.com/public-safety-lte