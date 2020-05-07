Louis Hall of Cerillion

Cerillion, a specialist in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, has formed a new partnership with network signalling company, Squire Technologies. The partners aim to provide a unified charging solution for the next generation of convergent data-centric services.

Building on a successful joint implementation for Sure in the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, Squire and Cerillion are able to help communication service providers (CSPs) solve their hybrid network challenges with a fully integrated solution.

To realise the full potential of 5G, CSPs need online charging systems that can work seamlessly across their mobile and fixed line networks. The ability to harmonise these traffic types with a single charging platform to manage all services and payment methods enables CSPs to offer converged products to both consumers and corporate customers, using all their network capabilities.

Squire’s expertise in protocol harmonisation with its SVI-IWF Interworking Function combined with Cerillion’s Convergent Charging System (CCS) and Enterprise Product Catalogue is a solution for simplifying CSP products and how customers use them.

“Consumers expect to be able to manage all their services – fixed and mobile; prepaid and postpaid; voice and data – on a single account with the flexibility to control their spending and manage their balances,” comments Sanjeev Verma, CEO, Squire Technologies. “Cerillion’s CCS provides all this flexibility in a 3GPP standards-based charging system making it a perfect fit with our interworking function which hides the complexity of hybrid networks.”

“Whilst mobile subscribers expect a seamless service spanning 5G, 4G and in many cases 3G networks too, this requires a huge amount of sophistication to manage the myriad of different underlying network technologies,” says Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. “By working with Squire we can do just that, allowing our customers to benefit from all the flexible charging capabilities we can offer without having to worry about the different networks that are carrying the services.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus