ZTE Corporation, a international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, announced that ZTE has successfully deployed the rore router (CR) single servers and clusters, implemented service cutover and activated the devices for China Telecom in Jinzhou, Liaoning province and Ganzhou, Jiangxi province despite the difficulties in transportation, supplies and personnel dispatching brought by the coronavirus outbreak. ZTE’s devices have maintained the efficient and stable running of the entire network, offering powerful guarantee to the large-traffic communication services with booming users.

ZTE set up the delivery team immediately to guarantee the successful delivery of the devices. Although the coronavirus outbreak brought certain impacts to logistics delivery, ZTE has actively coordinated various resources in close cooperation with China Telecom while keeping the staff safe, finally completing the deployment and provisioning ahead of time.

As a consequence, ZTE is highly recognised by the Jiangxi and Liaoning branches of China Telecom for its efficient coordination and delivery capabilities, being regarded as a powerful and credible partner.

In this deployment, ZTE has employed its flagship core router product ZXR10 T8000. By virtue of this product, ZTE obtained the shares in both the single server and cluster sections in China Mobile’s centralised procurement for core routers and switches in 2019.

ZTE’s ZXR10 T8000 core router has been operating stably for 10 years in domestic core router scenarios, and successfully entered the core egress nodes at the national cloud base of China Telecom in 2019.

This product has been deployed in 19 provinces in China and widely applied in overseas markets, including Ethiopia, Indonesia and Malaysia. It will be deployed in Guangdong, Guangxi, Jiangxi, Liaoning and Hubei provinces by China Telecom. According to the latest assessment report of GlobalData, ZTE’s core router ZXR10 T8000 was again rated “Very Strong” in the field of IP Core Router.

