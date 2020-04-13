OPPO is to license its worldwide 3G and 4G standard-essential patents to the Internet of Things (IoT) and automotive markets through the patent licensing platform Avanci. OPPO has specialised in the smartphone market and is now diversifying its portfolio to include technologies such as IoT, 5G and augmented reality (AR), to provide more immersive and personalised technological experiences to users worldwide.

OPPO has been strengthening its research & development (R&D) capabilities and innovations to support the company’s aim of providing cutting-edge smart devices and services for the era of intelligent connectivity. In line with this plan, since February 29, 2019 OPPO has obtained more than 43,000 worldwide patents with over 16,000 patents granted globally.

Adler Feng, senior director of intellectual property at OPPO, says, “OPPO is committed to the development of industry-leading technology innovations. We are licensing OPPO’s essential patent portfolio to the industry based on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. We are pleased to offer our 3G and 4G communications standard-essential patents for licensing through Avanci to IoT and automotive manufacturers.”

Avanci is a patent licensing platform that provides a license to the vast majority of 3G and 4G cellular standard-essential patents for the Internet of Things products and connected vehicles.

Kasim Alfalahi, founder and chief executive officer of Avanci said, “We are delighted to welcome OPPO, a smartphone industry leader to the Avanci platform. Avanci enables companies such as OPPO to earn a reasonable return on their R&D investments, through an efficient marketplace that balances the interests of patent owners and licensees around the world, and enables continued innovation.”

OPPO will soon be launching a variety of new and distinctive IoT products, including wireless headphones that create a personalised audio experience and function as an essential entrance to the world of smart voice services.

“We understand the demands of tech-savvy consumers in the Middle East and are looking forward to bringing world-class IoT devices and exquisite audio products to the region,” added Ethan Xue, president of OPPO Middle East and Africa.

