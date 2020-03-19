ZTE Corporation, a international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has partnered with China Mobile Research Institute and the Jiangsu branch of China Mobile to deploy 5G energy saving technologies, including sub-frame shutdown and deep sleep on commercial networks in Lianyungang, China, significantly saving energy consumption of commercial 5G base stations.

For the first time, China Mobile’s Lianyungang 5G commercial network has applied sub-frame shutdown, deep sleep, and other energy-saving technologies on a large scale. In the initial stage of 5G deployment, due to the small amount of service traffic, the energy-saving effect is significant.

According to statistics from the existing network of Lianyungang, deep sleep is enabled from 0 to 6am at night, and the energy saving efficiency is significant. In addition, the energy saving efficiency of sub-frame shutdown from 6am to 24pm can reach 16%, and the 24-hour energy saving efficiency of a single site can reach 25% when the current traffic is low.

It is an important step for China Mobile and ZTE towards 5G energy saving. With the increase of service traffic, China Mobile and ZTE will explore more energy-saving technologies, such as the application of more integrated 7nm chips. Moving forward, China Mobile and ZTE will continue to work together to explore the application of new 5G technologies and functions in commercial networks, improve network quality, build up 4/5G superb networks and provide users with better network services.

