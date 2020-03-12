Davis Wallace of Telecom

Davis Wallace, CEO, DHI Telecom announced the acquisition of Paris-based Bienvenue WiFi, a provider of mobile Wi-Fi solutions across France.

Bienvenue WiFi works with over 250 partners in the B2B and B2B2C sectors to provide fast, affordable Wi-Fi to tourists visiting from around the world. In addition to offering personal hotspots, the company also provides high-tech solutions for events. Brands such as Coca-Cola, Chanel and Veuve Clicquot rely on Bienvenue WiFi to provide seamless connectivity to their customers at highly coveted occasions for up to 1,000 guests.

“Bienvenue WiFi offers exciting opportunities for DHI to strengthen and expand our Travelwifi offerings and reach within the European market,” says Davis Wallace. “With a range of partners and clients in the tourist and hospitality industry, this acquisition supports our goals in becoming the global leader of mobile Wi-Fi solutions,” Davis explained.

Jean-Baptiste Queromes, Bienvenue WiFi CEO, is excited and eager to support DHI and Travelwifi with his statement following the announcement, “We are really glad to become a part of the DHI family. DHI has a global footprint and significant experience in different markets. We are excited to bring our knowledge of the French tourism market to provide the best solutions for our customers,” Queromes said.

Bienvenue WiFi is DHI’s fifth strategic acquisition in 18 months. The first being London-based Tep Wireless in Q4 2018, which immediately expanded DHI’s market with U.S. and U.K. business and leisure travelers. In June 2019, DHI acquired French-based Travel Wi-Fi, which provides travelers to France and Europe with rentals of portable Wi-Fi with free pickup at Paris-area airports and retail locations. In July, DHI attained Trinus, a Wi-Fi and SIM card telecom company based in Chile with a growing commercial travel business model. In November 2019, DHI acquired Singapore-based Yogofi, a high-performing startup focused on advanced mobile Wi-Fi for global business and leisure travel.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus