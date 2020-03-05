Tommi Uitto of Nokia

Nokia and Marvell announced that they are working together to develop 5G multi-RAT (Radio Access Technology) silicon innovations, including multiple generations of custom silicon and infrastructure processors to further expand the range of Nokia ReefShark chipsets available for 5G solutions.

The two companies are developing a new generation of custom system-on-chip (SoC) and infrastructure processors combining Nokia’s differentiated wireless technology with Marvell’s industry-leading multi-core Arm processor platforms. These new chipsets are designed to be deployed in several building blocks of the Nokia AirScale radio access solution, as part of Nokia’s 5G “Powered by ReefShark” portfolio. By deploying ReefShark, these solutions will benefit from a reduction in size and power consumption, while also seeing a boost to capacity and overall performance.

Marvell’s multi-core Arm processor technology builds on five previous generations and provides a combination of programmability and performance that represent a significant benefit for Nokia ReefShark chipsets. Nokia and Marvell will continue to work collaboratively to address the complex needs of 5G NR, 5G NSA, 5G SA and other evolving standards.

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, said, “This important announcement highlights our continued commitment to expanding the variety and utilisation of ReefShark chipsets in our portfolio. This ensures that our 5G solutions are equipped to deliver best-in-class performance to our customers. As service providers continue to evolve their 5G plans and support growing traffic and new vertical services, the infrastructure and components must evolve rapidly. Adopting the latest advancements in silicon technology is a critical step to better serve our customers’ needs.”

Matt Murphy, CEO and president of Marvell said, “Marvell is excited and honoured to partner with Nokia to enable next-generation solutions for 5G networks. Our platform of semiconductor solutions for data infrastructure in combination with Nokia’s technology and market leadership will enable wireless networks of the future to deliver on the promise of 5G and open a world of new business opportunities.”

