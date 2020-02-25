Jose Duarte: "Help networks run more smoothly”

Infovista, a specialist in modern network performance, has announced a new product in its automation platform, which allows network operators to efficiently run large scale ‘what-if scenarios’ for strategic network planning.

Codenamed “Comet”, the product is designed for strategic planning teams of mobile network operators and network vendors. It allows them to evaluate multiple scenarios for the deployment of new technologies and frequency bands, leading to OPEX savings and optimised CAPEX.

Infovista’s new automation offering enables iterative scenario testing, which typically requires manual interventions, to be run faster and with more reliable outcomes, providing unmatched performance and scalability. Specific capabilities include:

Optimise CAPEX by selecting the best combination of sites within a fixed budget

Significantly reduce OPEX to evaluate scenarios, e.g. new 5G rollout, infrastructure sharing between CSPs, rationalisation of frequency bands between 2G, 3G and LTE

Optimise CAPEX by selecting the correct number of sites to fulfill coverage requirements

Evaluate different network design and rollout strategies and associated coverage and capacity within minutes

“With the increasingly complex responsibilities placed on network operators, true automation is priceless in contributing to efficiency, cost savings, and optimised performance,” says Infovista CEO, Jose Duarte. “Our automation offerings, which are already being used by a tier 1 operator in the US, help networks run more smoothly, preserve resources and in turn, maximise customer revenues.”

The new Infovista automation product will be globally available in late March 2020.

