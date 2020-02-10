Federico Colom of Orange Slovensko

Nokia has been selected by Orange Slovensko, the operator in Slovakia, to prepare its Radio Access Network for 5G.

This new commercial deal builds on long-term end-to-end network collaboration between Nokia and Orange Slovensko. Nokia’s technology will boost network capacity, and offer an improved end user experience and new upcoming innovative 5G services to Orange Slovensko’s consumer and enterprise customers.

Orange’s network in Slovakia will utilise Nokia’s 5G New Radio (5G NR)-based AirScale hardware and software for the new 5G frequency bands. Nokia will also provide its state-of-the-art NetAct Management System together with advanced automation and efficiency tools. The deal will support Orange Slovensko in the evolution of its recently-modernised AirScale-based 4G network, by activating 5G in existing bands through pure software upgrades.

Federico Colom, CEO of Orange Slovensko, said, “For a long time now we have been working with Nokia on new radio technology innovation. This is already bringing several improvements for our customers. With this agreement, we are taking the next step towards launching next-generation mobile services, leveraging our recently modernised 5G-ready Radio Access Network. In the long run, this will give us a significant competitive advantage as we build the network of the future, enabling outstanding customer experience, innovation in mass and enterprise markets, lean and with optimal power consumption.”

Tommi Uitto, president Mobile Networks Nokia, said, “Our technology will allow Orange Slovensko to smoothly transition towards 5G. This deal builds on our long-standing trusted relationship with Orange and will deliver a superior experience for businesses and consumers alike, allowing them to unlock the future potential of 5G.”

