Nexcom, the provider of network and communication solutions, announces its new partnership with O’Prueba Technology Inc., a spin-off from the reputed Networking Benchmarking Lab (NBL) at “National Chiao Tung University (NCTU)“ in Taiwan, to create cloud-based automated test solutions.

To address the increasing need to simplify testing processes without sacrificing quality assurance and to minimise the risk of human errors in parameter settings, Nexcom and O’Prueba introduce an automatic control testing solution run on NSA x86-based rackmount appliances, ranging from entry-level agent A308 (based on NSA 1160 ), to mid-range A528 (based on NSA 5160 ), to performance A702 (based on NSA 7145 ) integrated with Nexcom LAN Modules .

“High port density and flexibility of Nexcom’s network appliances enable us to offer customers a great variety of configurations for both hardware and software, since testing and validation requirements are very confidential and proprietary for each customer,” points out Gavin Hsu, CEO of O’Prueba. “Modularised design, reliable quality, and great technical support are also why we decided to form a long-term partnership with Nexcom.”

“We are thrilled to see the adoption of Nexcom network appliances for such innovative, cloud-based automatic control testing systems by O’Prueba, a breakthrough in managing testing methodology and data that helps customers to reduce overall expenditures associated with NPI validation and production testing. In this process of co-creation between Nexcom and O’Prueba, we have brought and will continue to bring more solutions that answer the agility of today’s networks,” says Allan Chiu, ODM1 BU head of Nexcom’s Network & Communication Solutions Group.

Details about the platform solutions’ performance and corresponding white paper are available on Nexcom’s official website.

