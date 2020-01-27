Kailash Narayanan of Keysight

Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. , a technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that early engagements with all four U.S. mobile operators has resulted in more than 600 validated test cases, which are critical to the operators’ respective 5G device acceptance plans, using Keysight’s 5G network emulation solution suite.

Keysight’s 5G network emulation solution suite also delivers the number of 5G NR test cases validated by major operators in other countries, including China, Korea and Japan. Keysight leveraged contributions to 5G NR standards and certification forums such as 3GPP, Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PTCRB, to create a comprehensive range of test cases used by mobile operators and their ecosystem of device makers to ensure new 5G devices operate as intended on their networks.

“Our close collaborations across the mobile industry has enabled us to fully support major mobile operators’ deployments of 5G services that rely on high-end devices,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group. “We’re pleased to offer the industry’s most comprehensive range of 5G test solutions to support 5G rollouts in the more than 120 countries currently investing in this technology.”

As 348 mobile operators around the world ramp up deployment of their 5G services, Keysight is well-positioned to support a connected ecosystem with solutions for device performance validation in any 3GPP-specified frequency band.

Keysight’s 5G test solutions help speed the commercialisation of most of the 199 5G devices that the industry has announced according to latest report on the 5G device ecosystem as published by the Global Mobile Suppliers Association.

Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions provide early access to a comprehensive range of test cases for protocol, radio frequency (RF), radio resource management (RRM) conformance and carrier acceptance validation. Following the recent conformance agreement (CAG) meeting organised by GCF, the solution suite offers a number of GCF-validated protocol test cases for both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode, for both TDD and FDD deployments and across any 3GPP-specified frequency band.

It continues to offer a number of RF validated test cases in frequency range 2 (FR2) for NSA mode. Early access to a comprehensive set of GCF-validated test cases accelerates device certification according to the 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) standard.

