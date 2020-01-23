Haitham Alfaraj of STC

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) is partnering with Matrixx Software to drive continued growth for its Jawwy brand. STC Solutions is the prime contractor for this project and system integrator (SI) Celfocus has been selected for delivery.

As a digital-first solution, Jawwy aims to deliver a rich customer experience to consumers, anchored on a future-ready 5G digital stack capable of powering digital customer engagement at scale.

By deploying the Matrixx Digital Commerce platform, Jawwy will be able to digitalise customer engagement, simplify customer journeys and provide better and more comprehensive experiences. STC recognised the importance of evolving the Jawwy offerings to keep pace with their mobile-savvy customers. Matrixx has proven success in bringing customers into production quickly and cost-effectively, thereby enabling providers to launch tailored products and services.

STC Solutions (STCS) will be leading the engagement by overseeing all phases of this digital transformation project and ensuring its success. STCS’s unique values and strong commitment will enable Jawwy to improve its operational performance, better serve its customers, and explore avenues for growth in the telecom and other industries. STCS is the KSA IT services market leader for four consecutive years, as per the industry analyst firm IDC. STCS is reshaping the IT landscape in Saudi Arabia by helping organisations from all industries to realise their potential.

Designed and built for the modern era, the multi-patented, award-winning Matrixx Digital Commerce Platform enables a digital-first reinvention of Telco. Harnessing a cloud native architecture, it allows operators to scale a new generation of services quickly and effectively while ensuring the high availability of distributed systems. Built to scale for digital, 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) services, the Matrixx Digital Commerce Platform provides operators the agility and elasticity needed to compete and win now and in the future.

Haitham Alfaraj, senior vice president of Technology and Operations at STC says, “In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, digital evolution is a key pillar and hence; it is at the core of our technology strategy. Such evolution is intended to build the digital foundation for the different lines of businesses. We have built a dedicated stack to serve the Jawwy digital brand in order to lift up the quality of services and meet the rising expectations of our consumer – the Saudi youth segment. As part of our commitment to providing the best innovative services, we are partnering with Matrixx, Celfocus and STC Solutions to further modernise the Jawwy technical stack by establishing more digital enablers and extending the openness of the Jawwy platform to support further growth while further enriching our customers’ experience.”

According to Hany Aboushady, CTO of Jawwy, “As the digital era rapidly evolve, together with STC Technology, we continue to enhance our platform architecture through an extensive transformation of our digital channels and integration via a modern architecture designed to benefit from greater agility, openness and autonomy. To further enhance our customer experience, Jawwy is focused on better platform performance with modern billing & charging, openness, adoption of a multi-speed architecture, partnership enablers and platform security. This innovative engagement enables us to embark on this journey, while also adopting new solutions and technologies with world class partners and alliances to take our customer experience to the next level; thus, affirming STC’s commitment to remain a trend setter in the region.”

“There is no doubt we are living the digital evolution era. Our government has identified the digital component as a key pillar in Vision 2030 for a better quality of life,” comments Omer Alnomany, CEO of STC Solutions. “The private sector players strive to offer the best digital experiences to their customers. STCS, is committed to providing innovative digital services to our customers. We are very proud to be leading Jawwy digital transformation engagement that will give our customers a world-class experience. We are confident that, with STC, Celfocus and Matrixx, this unique engagement will result to a model project in the region.”

“Celfocus’ participation in this innovative and ambitious programme aims at delivering an extensive transformation of Jawwy’s digital channels and integration. With a modern architecture design, Jawwy’s business teams will benefit from greater agility and autonomy while ensuring the efficiency and reliability required by technology teams,” says Paulo Trigo, CEO, Celfocus.

Speaking for Matrixx Software, Dave Labuda, founder & CEO adds, “Partnering with STC, STCS and Celfocus to transform Jawwy’s offerings to provide their customers with a truly mobile experience is an exciting opportunity. To successfully compete in today’s market, mobile operators have to offer their customers creativity, control and transparency. We are proud to be at the core of Jawwy’s commitment to providing its customers with a truly innovative digital service.”

