Event date: 27-29 January, 2019

London, UK



The CEM in Telecoms Global Summit is back for its 15th year doing what we do best; bringing together the world’s leading CX Telecoms professionals to share best practice strategies to help the industry solve its greatest challenges.

To find out key information download the agenda here! https://bit.ly/2S1XQm1

In the last 15 years, there’s never been so much urgency as now to master true customer engagement and centricity, to innovate with seamless agility, to build loyalty and reduce churn, and to leverage data across all digital.

Featuring keynotes, panel discussions, round-tables, and breakouts, and with a speaking faculty including the likes of Deutsche Telekom, Sprint, TalkTalk, Vodafone, BT, Facebook, T-Mobile and Telia there’s never been a better time, and will never be a better place to come and learn, network, engage, and embrace the change that is coming.

Event link: https://www.cxnetwork.com/events-customerexperienceevent