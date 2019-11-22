The goal of NFV is to make the network functions of routers, switches or, for example, firewalls software-based. For this purpose, Swisscom is providing the University with an infrastructure for research projects in the area of 5G/NFV.

The aim is to jointly develop IT solutions on the Edge cloud for security, network slicing for mission critical communication, and mobile private networks. Philippe Joye, head of Computer Science and Telecommunications at HTA-FR, says, “Teaching and application-oriented research aim to strengthen the competitiveness and innovative strength of our economy as directly and sustainably as possible. We appreciate the trust that Swisscom has placed in us with this specific partnership.”

5G for public safety