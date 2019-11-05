Tim Spencer of Sigma Systems

Sigma Systems, a global provider of catalog-driven software, reports it has been selected by SmarTone, a telecommunications provider with operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Macau, to accelerate its digital transformation and time-to-market for new products and offerings for its two million-plus customers.

Under this multi-year agreement, Sigma Systems will deploy Sigma Catalog, Sigma CPQ, Sigma Order Management, Sigma Portfolio Inventory and Sigma Insights, which constitute its award-winning Create-Sell-Deliver Portfolio .

This will accelerate product and service innovation for SmarTone, expedite service delivery to customers and play a central role in supporting the service provider’s 5G-focused strategy. The implementation will be carried out in partnership with Hong Kong-headquartered WiseSpot, a systems integrator and solutions developer for the telecommunications industry.

Stephen Chau, chief technology officer, SmarTone, commented: “Service excellence has always been our forte in setting us apart from our competition. At SmarTone, we strive to provide customers with an optimal user experience by continuously investing to improve our dynamic blend of key technologies and fine skills. With the advent of 5G, enhancing our core capability to more rapidly innovate around services will be vital in introducing new applications on IoT, mobile connectivity, edge computing and highly immersive, interactive experiences. By partnering with Sigma Systems, we will be better equipped to continue building our strength and serve our customers as their preferred service provider, as we look to roll out a new range products and services in line with our vision for a 5G future.”

Tim Spencer, CEO, Sigma Systems, said: “In the age of digital services and 5G, driving product innovation and capitalising upon new revenues is an imperative for CSPs. Today’s service providers need to create, sell and deliver services in a frictionless, automated and error-free way. At Sigma Systems, our strength lies in helping service providers successfully navigate complexities inherent in the current landscape and transform their businesses to accelerate product innovation – and get Next Done Now .

“This agreement with SmarTone is testament to the value that Sigma Systems’ Create-Sell-Deliver portfolio brings to any service provider and we are confident that with our unique offering, they will be able to launch new products and services seamlessly, and thus cater effectively to a new generation of consumers,” Spencer added.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus