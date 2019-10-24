VanillaPlus Hot List – the latest list of who is winning what Telecoms IT business and where
VanillaPlus Hot List July and August 2019
|Vendor/
Partners
|Client, Country
|Product/Service (Duration & Value)
|Awarded
|Amdocs
|Globe, The Philippines
|Amdocs 3GPP-compliant policy control function selected so CSP can offer tiered 5G services
|8/19
|Amdocs
|XL Axiata, Indonesia
|Selection of AmdocsONE portfolio plus multi-year managed services to help accelerate digital transformation
|8/19
|Amdocs
|Sky Italia, Italy
|Amdocs awarded multi-year managed services deal to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency
|8/19
|Amdocs
|Xfinity Mobile, USA
|Deal to provide managed services to Xfinitiy, Comcast’s wireless service provider, under multi-year agreement
|8/19
|Amdocs
|Vodafone Idea, India
|New partnership with Vodafone Idea for providion of Amdocs Service Monetization suite plus SmartOps services for postpaid customers
|8/19
|Amdocs
|Charter Communications, USA
|Amdocs selected to support growth of recently established Spectrum Mobil business with systems spanning the order-to-cash process
|8/19
|Amdocs
|SES, global
|Satellite operator chooses Amdocs NFV solution for network automation and to move to cloud on Microsoft Azure
|8/19
|Cerillion
|LINK Mobility, Europe
|European SMS provider selects six modules from Cerillion’s Enterprise BSS/OSS suite
|8/19
|Ericsson
|Elisa, Finland
|Selection of Ericsson Private Networks solution to enable Elisa’s enterprise customers to gain control of users, devices and traffic on local private networks
|8/19
|G+D Mobile Security
|IIJ, Japan
|Japanese network provider selects AirOn+ platform to enable eSIM service
|8/19
|Netcracker Technology
|Consolidated Communications, USA
|Expansion of OSS/BSS partnership for enterprise services to include new digital BSS capabilities and upgrade of existing Netcracker OSS
|7/19
|Nokia
|Zain,
Saudi Arabia
|Successful demonstration of 5G-enabled virtual reality to support remote viewing of Hajj events
|8/19
|Nokia
|TIM, Brazil
|Expansion of edge cloud capability using Nokia AirFrame server and Intel processors
|8/19
|Subex
|Optus, Australia
|Multi-million dollar contract awarded for implementation of Subex ROC Network Asset Management solution
|7/19
|Subex
|Türk Telekom, Turkey
|Deal to deploy latest version of Subex ROC Revenue Assurance version 6 system, with local partner Gantek
|8/19
|Synchronoss
|AT&T, USA
|Synchronoss Out-of-the-Box-Experience (OOBE) expanded with integration of additional mobile offerings into operator’s digital on-boarding process
|7/19