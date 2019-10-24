Vendor/

Partners Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded

Amdocs Globe, The Philippines Amdocs 3GPP-compliant policy control function selected so CSP can offer tiered 5G services 8/19

Amdocs XL Axiata, Indonesia Selection of AmdocsONE portfolio plus multi-year managed services to help accelerate digital transformation 8/19

Amdocs Sky Italia, Italy Amdocs awarded multi-year managed services deal to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency 8/19

Amdocs Xfinity Mobile, USA Deal to provide managed services to Xfinitiy, Comcast’s wireless service provider, under multi-year agreement 8/19

Amdocs Vodafone Idea, India New partnership with Vodafone Idea for providion of Amdocs Service Monetization suite plus SmartOps services for postpaid customers 8/19

Amdocs Charter Communications, USA Amdocs selected to support growth of recently established Spectrum Mobil business with systems spanning the order-to-cash process 8/19

Amdocs SES, global Satellite operator chooses Amdocs NFV solution for network automation and to move to cloud on Microsoft Azure 8/19

Cerillion LINK Mobility, Europe European SMS provider selects six modules from Cerillion’s Enterprise BSS/OSS suite 8/19

Ericsson Elisa, Finland Selection of Ericsson Private Networks solution to enable Elisa’s enterprise customers to gain control of users, devices and traffic on local private networks 8/19

G+D Mobile Security IIJ, Japan Japanese network provider selects AirOn+ platform to enable eSIM service 8/19

Netcracker Technology Consolidated Communications, USA Expansion of OSS/BSS partnership for enterprise services to include new digital BSS capabilities and upgrade of existing Netcracker OSS 7/19

Nokia Zain,

Saudi Arabia Successful demonstration of 5G-enabled virtual reality to support remote viewing of Hajj events 8/19

Nokia TIM, Brazil Expansion of edge cloud capability using Nokia AirFrame server and Intel processors 8/19

Subex Optus, Australia Multi-million dollar contract awarded for implementation of Subex ROC Network Asset Management solution 7/19

Subex Türk Telekom, Turkey Deal to deploy latest version of Subex ROC Revenue Assurance version 6 system, with local partner Gantek 8/19