Iskratel, a European provider of broadband access solutions, has begun an upgrade of the Wi-Fi offering for Slovenia’s fibre-optical broadband provider T-2. This will enable the operator to deliver seamless, whole-home coverage with wireless gigabit connectivity.

Following the launch of its Mesh Wi-Fi solution earlier this year, Iskratel has successfully tested the solution in T-2’s network to provide end-users with access to high-performance, low-latency Wi-Fi in every corner of the home. With the deployment, T-2 expect to see significant results, including reduced user-churn and improved customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Built with Iskratel’s Innbox M60 access points that deliver up to 1200 Mbps with MU-MIMO technology, the solution has the ability to deliver dependable Wi-Fi coverage with seamless roaming and automatic handover to numerous wireless clients, no matter how big the location.

“As a dedicated provider of premium technology at acceptable prices, we need to continuously adapt to our customers’ needs, and keep pace with technological innovations to deliver what our customers want, while constantly optimising network operations and keeping an eye on operational expenses,” said Jože Zrimšek, chief technology officer at T-2.

Gorazd Penko, Research and Development Department, at T-2 said: “Meeting end-user expectations with ever-hungrier services enjoyed wirelessly anytime and anywhere at home is today vital for any service provider, and Iskratel’s new Mesh Wi-Fi solution is designed to do exactly that.”

Featuring zero-touch setup, the solution provides management, provisioning and diagnostics which can be integrated into GPON home gateways and the auto-configuration TR-069 system. As a result, T-2’s network operations can be optimised to reduce operational expense and improve monitoring of equipment, enabling them to resolve network issues before their customers complain. Furthermore, end-users also have access to an easy-to-use mobile app, enabling them to monitor the performance of their Wi-Fi network.

Iskratel has also successfully conducted testing of its Mesh Wi-Fi solution with other telecommunications operators in France, Norway, Slovenia and Spain, with commercial rollouts planned.

“We are extremely glad to see operators, such as T-2, recognise the excellence of our Mesh Wi-Fi solution, from technology and business perspectives alike,” added Mitja Golja, Broadband chief technology officer at Iskratel. “The solution provides operators with optimum balance between top performance and simplified network management, as well as reduced operational costs – all whilst meeting the demands of their customers for whole-home Wi-Fi coverage and ultrafast connectivity.”

