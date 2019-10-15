ipoque GmbH, a Rohde & Schwarz company providing network analytics software, announced a partnership with Cardinality and Dell. R&S Net Sensor OEM, the new-edge software IP probe by Rohde & Schwarz, is integrated in Cardinality’s Perception platform, a big data analytics solution.

With the solution running on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, customers have access to big data and traffic analytics based on the latest processing and IP probing technologies. R&S Net Sensor OEM will make its debut at the Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles, where it will be showcased at the Rohde & Schwarz booth (#S-2024) in the South Hall from October 22 to 24.

“This partnership brings technology leaders together to offer a best-of-breed big data analytics solution,” said Prashant Kumar, CTO at Cardinality. “It is a perfect strategic fit that leverages the three companies’ respective strengths. With enhanced insights into customer and network behaviour, communication service providers can harness the joint solution to reduce operational costs and maximise return on investment.”

In a world of increasing network convergence and ever-growing data rates, communication service providers (CSPs) need to maintain optimal network performance and quality of experience (QoE) for their customers. They must also gain the business intelligence to manage network expansion and control. To fulfill these demands, an analytics solution with cutting-edge processing power providing real-time network visibility is key.

The new joint solution combines the processing optimisation of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with the traffic visibility provided by R&S Net Sensor OEM and the large-scale analytics of Cardinality’s Perception platform. In this way, CSPs get a solution that generates deep insights into network traffic and subscriber behaviour in real time. These insights provide valuable business intelligence for use cases such as operational intelligence, cell experience, control plane analytics, marketing and customer experience management or service issues.

A flexible pricing concept independent from bandwidth growth guarantees a safe investment for CSPs. The solution will be available immediately after Rohde & Schwarz has presented it at the MWC Americas in Los Angeles.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus