Vodafone signed a new strategic partnership with AO – the online electricals retailer – to include new services such as Vodafone Unlimited, its recently launched range of unlimited mobile data plans for both 4G and 5G, as well as VOXI, Vodafone’s youth brand that offers endless data on social media.

Online is the fastest growing channel for customers buying mobile and in strengthening its partnership with AO, Vodafone can offer even more consumers greater choice and low prices.

These new, always-connected services from Vodafone are designed to help people make the most of their time online by giving them fast internet access without the worry of running out of data. The new agreement broadens and deepens the range of Vodafone products available to AO customers, including Vodafone’s home broadband service – the fastest growing service of its kind in the UK – and its relaunched home fibre packages. There is also a commitment from both parties to explore further opportunities including Internet of Things (IoT).

The partnership complements Vodafone’s own expanding online and high street presence, and builds on its improving commercial momentum in the UK as a tech communications provider.

Vodafone UK’s chief executive officer Nick Jeffery said: “We’ve partnered with AO to give consumers more choice and better value, whether through our unlimited data plans and entertainment packages for households with multiple devices, or VOXI, our youth brand that offers endless data on social media.”

John Roberts, AO founder and chief executive, added: “AO is determined to bring value, choice and service to customers in the UK mobile phone market and this is another big step on that journey. As an online retailer, we can offer lower prices for customers. This extended partnership with Vodafone will also provide them with access to some of the very latest network innovations, especially 5G, at a time when connected devices are playing an increasingly central role in people’s lives.

This partnership reflects the way that customers are shopping for mobile today which is great news for customers and a huge vote of confidence in AO’s recent move into the mobile phone market.”

