WeKnow Media Ltd, the award organisers, are pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 IoT Global Awards.
With 11 categories encompassing every sector touched by the Internet of Things (IoT) and judged by a specially assembled panel of independent experts, the IoT Global Awards now in its second year, has attracted more than 150 entries from enterprises and innovators across the globe.
Commenting on the overwhelming response from the IoT community and the remarkably high quality of entries submitted this year, Jeremy Cowan, editorial director and publisher of IoT Now & VanillaPlus, said, “If anyone doubts the benefits that are being felt daily by businesses deploying applications in the Internet of Things (IoT) they need only look at the winners of the IoT Global Awards 2019. Even our independent judges, themselves internationally acknowledged IoT experts, have been expressing their admiration for these new IoT-enabled solutions.”
The judges reported that the submissions were as competitive as ever, making the outcome extremely interesting and demonstrating that the IoT industry is thriving, “Consumers and businesses are experiencing hitherto unimaginable services that can improve the lives of users worldwide. The IoT is truly coming of age,” Jeremy added.
Automotive, Transport & Travel
Controlant
Controlant – Real-time, digitalized visibility for the end-to-end global supply chain
Industry & Construction
Ericsson
Ericsson/ Grundfos case: “Driving innovation in water technology with global connectivity”
Retail, Marketing & Hospitality
Nexo
The Nexo Solution
Big Data, Cloud & Analytics
Shields Energy
CODA by Shields Energy – IoT and Big Data solutions for industrial and commercial buildings
Securing IoT
SmartAxiom,Inc
Managing and Securing the Internet-of-Things with Edge Blockchain Technology
Connected Consumer & Smart Home
Amazon Web Services
AWS IoT for the Connected Home
Research & Development or New Launch
Telstra
Telstra Track and Monitor – Turning data into decisions and cost savings
Smart Cities, Government & Utilities
Grid Smarter Cities
Kerb – Intelligent Kerbside Management
Connected Health or Wearable Tech
Thales
Gemalto Instant Connect – Bringing effortless initial mobile connectivity to consumer & M2M eSIM-ready devices
CxO Of the Year
iBASIS
Ajay Joseph, CTO of the Year for First Time Seamless Global IoT Connectivity
Start-Up, Business Development or Ecosystem Of The Year
Senet
Senet Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVNTM)
Our judges were also encouraged to highlight any solutions they believed deserved a nod. Two enterprises rose to the top and their IoT solutions were acknowledged as “Highly Commended” in the Connected Consumer & Smart Home category (On Semiconductor) and Retail, Marketing and Hospitality category (Hark).
Regarding On Semiconductor’s RSL10 Solar Cell Multi-Sensor platform they commented, “It’s a very important innovation, as power consumption of resource constrained IoT devices is a big challenge. Eliminating the use of batteries is a big step toward sustainable IoT.”
On Hark’s real-time energy visibility entry the judges had this to say, “It’s very encouraging to see large scale commercially deployed IoT monitoring systems that use renewable sources of energy. It shows good business value for customers, and benefits of real-time monitoring – in a sustainable manner.”
Congratulations to the Winners on this outstanding achievement – you are the epitome of excellence in IoT innovation!
“The team at WeKnow Media Ltd would like to express their immense gratitude to all the judges involved in this year’s awards. Their time and expertise were invaluable to the selection process. Thank you, too, to our amazing IoT media partners, Geo Connexion, IoT For All, iSCOOP and IoT Global Network for their support and coverage throughout the awards programme. Lastly, to all those who entered their IoT products, services and talent, as well as the shortlisted nominees, we thank you for participating and remember there’s always 2020!”
You can read more about the winning entries in the upcoming issue of IoT Now Magazine, subscribe to receive the magazine and updates here.
