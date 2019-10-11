WeKnow Media Ltd, the award organisers, are pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 IoT Global Awards.

With 11 categories encompassing every sector touched by the Internet of Things (IoT) and judged by a specially assembled panel of independent experts, the IoT Global Awards now in its second year, has attracted more than 150 entries from enterprises and innovators across the globe.

Commenting on the overwhelming response from the IoT community and the remarkably high quality of entries submitted this year, Jeremy Cowan, editorial director and publisher of IoT Now & VanillaPlus, said, “If anyone doubts the benefits that are being felt daily by businesses deploying applications in the Internet of Things (IoT) they need only look at the winners of the IoT Global Awards 2019. Even our independent judges, themselves internationally acknowledged IoT experts, have been expressing their admiration for these new IoT-enabled solutions.”

The judges reported that the submissions were as competitive as ever, making the outcome extremely interesting and demonstrating that the IoT industry is thriving, “Consumers and businesses are experiencing hitherto unimaginable services that can improve the lives of users worldwide. The IoT is truly coming of age,” Jeremy added.

Here are the winners of the 2019 IoT Global Awards:

Automotive, Transport & Travel

Controlant

Controlant – Real-time, digitalized visibility for the end-to-end global supply chain

Industry & Construction

Ericsson

Ericsson/ Grundfos case: “Driving innovation in water technology with global connectivity”

Retail, Marketing & Hospitality

Nexo

The Nexo Solution

Big Data, Cloud & Analytics

Shields Energy

CODA by Shields Energy – IoT and Big Data solutions for industrial and commercial buildings

Securing IoT

SmartAxiom,Inc

Managing and Securing the Internet-of-Things with Edge Blockchain Technology

Connected Consumer & Smart Home

Amazon Web Services

AWS IoT for the Connected Home

Research & Development or New Launch

Telstra

Telstra Track and Monitor – Turning data into decisions and cost savings

Smart Cities, Government & Utilities

Grid Smarter Cities

Kerb – Intelligent Kerbside Management

Connected Health or Wearable Tech

Thales

Gemalto Instant Connect – Bringing effortless initial mobile connectivity to consumer & M2M eSIM-ready devices

CxO Of the Year

iBASIS

Ajay Joseph, CTO of the Year for First Time Seamless Global IoT Connectivity

Start-Up, Business Development or Ecosystem Of The Year

Senet

Senet Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVNTM)

Our judges were also encouraged to highlight any solutions they believed deserved a nod. Two enterprises rose to the top and their IoT solutions were acknowledged as “Highly Commended” in the Connected Consumer & Smart Home category (On Semiconductor) and Retail, Marketing and Hospitality category (Hark).

Regarding On Semiconductor’s RSL10 Solar Cell Multi-Sensor platform they commented, “It’s a very important innovation, as power consumption of resource constrained IoT devices is a big challenge. Eliminating the use of batteries is a big step toward sustainable IoT.”

On Hark’s real-time energy visibility entry the judges had this to say, “It’s very encouraging to see large scale commercially deployed IoT monitoring systems that use renewable sources of energy. It shows good business value for customers, and benefits of real-time monitoring – in a sustainable manner.”

Congratulations to the Winners on this outstanding achievement – you are the epitome of excellence in IoT innovation!

“The team at WeKnow Media Ltd would like to express their immense gratitude to all the judges involved in this year’s awards. Their time and expertise were invaluable to the selection process. Thank you, too, to our amazing IoT media partners, Geo Connexion, IoT For All, iSCOOP and IoT Global Network for their support and coverage throughout the awards programme. Lastly, to all those who entered their IoT products, services and talent, as well as the shortlisted nominees, we thank you for participating and remember there’s always 2020!”

You can read more about the winning entries in the upcoming issue of IoT Now Magazine, subscribe to receive the magazine and updates here.

Contact details:

Jeremy Cowan

Tel: +44 (0)1420 588 638

j.cowan@wkm-global.com

Media partners: