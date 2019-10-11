Event date: December 3-4, 2019

San Francisco, USA

At Telco AI Summit Americas, we will address the most important topics resonating with the industry through our well research conference agenda and our ability to attract trendsetting international companies, eager to showcase their new and existing cutting-edge practices.

Telco AI Summit Americas is the perfect platform meet and network with the most influential figures from the telecom community as we provide a spotlight on the industry’s efforts to use AI and ML to automate networks, improve customer experience and discover new monetizable services.

https://bit.ly/2pRuj2q