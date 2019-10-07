John Baker of Mavenir

End-to-end Network Software Provider, Mavenir, reports that more than four out of 10 operators (43%) in a recent survey on OpenRAN are open to replace current vendors.

The survey, conducted by mobile industry analyst and consultant firm Senza Fili, was meant to gauge intent and gather feedback from Service providers to better understand the need and requirements for OpenRAN products.

The results were:

100% of operators are considering using OpenRAN in key scenarios

43% of respondents are open to replace current vendors

Cost savings were mentioned by 25% of respondents as a reason to consider multiple vendors

84% operators will consider deploying RRUs and BBUs from different vendors in OpenRAN deployments

Lower cost radios seen as a key component to OpenRAN interface adoption

Mavenir supports operator and ecosystem business transformation through OpenRAN adoption, as it will enable service providers with more flexibility in vendor selection, cost advantages (Capex/Opex) and future innovations. Mavenir has deployed the first OpenRAN in Brazil, which is a deployment that is truly open – defined as open software on open radio hardware, not a proprietary configuration.

Monica Paolini, founder and president of Senza Fili says, “There was overwhelming response to the operator survey. The trend shows great interest in moving to OpenRAN sooner rather than later.”

“Mavenir has been a pioneer of OpenRAN and open interfaces,” said John Baker, SVP Mavenir. “We’ve been participating in and driving OpenRAN business transformation so the results from this survey are very encouraging. For the first time in many years, opportunities for new suppliers in what has been a closed ecosystem, are now opening and operators are actively making this change happen.”

An objective of the OpenRAN initiative is to migrate and virtualise RAN functions on to industry standard servers. Mavenir works with Intel on deriving their OpenRAN products based on contributions from the Intel FlexRAN reference architecture. The FlexRAN reference architecture is based on the Intel Xeon Scalable processors to enable the highly optimised OpenRAN workloads to run on the Intel architecture cores with Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 instructions for baseband processing.

