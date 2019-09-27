The rollout of next-generation networks will challenge the capabilities of today’s business support systems to effectively create, sell and deliver the next wave of digital services. Sigma Catalog is a centralised product, service and resource catalog, which provides a single point of truth in order to eliminate inconsistencies across the enterprise and improve time-to-market.

In version 8.0, Sigma Catalog has advanced to enable your business to capitalise on new opportunities and meet the product innovation and business operations challenges presented by 5G, virtualisation and cloud technology.

Sigma Catalog 8.0, and the accompanying Sigma Catalog Services 3.1 release, reportedly deliver new capabilities including:

User-experience advancements: Enhancing the presentation of very large data sets to meet future CSP requirements for 5G and virtualised networks.

More options for complex offers: Additional rule capabilities to provide more ways to validate customer orders, giving further control over allowed options during the quote and order process.

More authentication choice: OpenID Connect is now available as an authentication option for Sigma Catalog, supporting single sign-in across the Sigma Create-Sell-Deliver

Sigma Systems is committed to product innovation and advancing its portfolio in order to meet your evolving business needs and get Next Done Now. We’re pleased to continue the evolution of Sigma Catalog in support of this mission.

Sigma Catalog powers Sigma’s Create-Sell-Deliver Portfolio, which also includes Sigma CPQ, Sigma Order Management, Sigma Portfolio Inventory, Sigma Provisioning and Sigma Insights.

