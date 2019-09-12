Martin Mellor of Ericsson

Operating on a government-granted test license on the 3.4 – 3.6GHz band, the test network has been set up between nine sites in the Ochota and Powiśle districts of the Polish capital. Orange Poland has made more than 100 5G smartphones and routers available for invited customers to test and experience 5G download speeds of up to 900Mbps.

The operator expects to roll-out commercial 5G in Poland in 2020 – 2021, following the acquisition of the necessary 5G spectrum.

Jean-François Fallacher, CEO, Orange Poland, says: “Today we are one step closer to launching the Polish fifth generation mobile network. We are technologically ready for this challenge. After more than a year of trials in laboratories and in the field, we have launched a network operating in the capital city.”

Martin Mellor, head of Ericsson Poland, says: “Ericsson has been leading worldwide 5G rollout and now we’re bringing the same technology to the heart of Warsaw. Our collaboration with Orange Poland, together with our ongoing investment across Poland, contributes to a wave of 5G innovation making Poland one of the leading nations for 5G in Europe.”

