Peter Coppens of Colt Technology

Colt Technology Services is to enable enterprises direct, on-demand connections to Google Cloud globally.

Through the use of Colt’s Dedicated Cloud Access (DCA) offering powered by the Colt IQ Network , customers can connect from enterprise buildings or data centres to their Google Cloud instances with customer-dedicated bandwidth as well as low and deterministic latency.

Coupled with Colt’s On Demand offering, which rolled out further in May, enterprises will now be able to take full control over their network, connecting to Google Cloud in real-time via partner interconnect. Managed via a rich self-service portal, On Demand networking allows organisations to flex bandwidth requirements up and down in near real-time as well as bypass legacy service delivery processes and lead times.

The Colt IQ Network includes a 100Gbps optimised, owned network, distributed to more than 900 data centres and more than 27,500 buildings around the world.

Colt’s vice president product portfolio, Peter Coppens said: “Facilitating organisations migration and utilisation of the cloud has been a significant priority for Colt over the past few years.”

“This extension of our proposition to allow organisations to connect not only directly to Google Cloud, but also have the connectivity delivered in real-time, ensures Colt can tangibly drive enterprises digital transformations.”

“By partnering with Google Cloud to provide direct, on-demand connectivity to its cloud environment, customers get access to a cloud networking experience that helps drive cost efficiencies and increases bandwidth throughput. By being the backbone of such connections, we know that Colt continues to be a key partner in driving organisations forward.”

Enterprises across Europe, Asia and the US can connect to Google Cloud in real-time from today.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus