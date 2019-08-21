Basil Kanno of SmartPay

SmartPay Leasing, LLC, the provider of no credit required payment solutions for mobile devices and wireless service plans, announced that Basil Kanno has joined the company as its new vice president of Information Technology.

Kanno is known as an impactful technical leader with a passion for organisational development. At SmartPay, Kanno will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of product engineering, IT infrastructure, and technical support.

“My responsibility is delivering quality solutions to our retail partners and customers,” said Kanno. “SmartPay thrives in a customer-centric service delivery culture; we create solutions that meet the lifestyle and expectations of a mobile audience.”

With more than 15 years in software development and a history of delivering profit-driven IT products and solutions, Kanno joins SmartPay from PCMS Datafit where he led an IT transformation as director of engineering. Kanno gained a deep background in eCommerce and Agile technologies in executive and management positions for technology companies such as Epsilon and PowerNet Global.

His career includes working as a consultant on Time Warner Cable mobile initiatives and as a senior consultant with Ernst & Young in Kansas City. Kanno holds a bachelor of science degree in computer science from Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“SmartPay solutions enable consumers to acquire the mobile products they need and want. The company has a great growth strategy and plan in terms of its omni-channel platform and partnerships with some of the largest suppliers in the industry,” Kanno said. “I am excited to help take it to the next level in this dynamic market.”

