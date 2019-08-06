Just as different smartphones offer a variety of camera qualities or screen sizes, they also differ in the network communication features which enable faster download speeds and smoother video streaming. So says Opensignal, a mobile analytics company, which has for the first time quantified the experience of users with different kinds of smartphones in 73 countries globally.

In its news report, How the smartphone affects mobile network experience, it analyses the three largest smartphone makers by shipment volume — Apple, Huawei and Samsung. The report highlights the degree to which high-end smartphone users experience a faster mobile connection than those users with mid-range or low-tier smartphone models.

Samsung users experienced faster download speeds than Apple and Huawei users in 35% of countries, across 40 of countries analyed.

Among the three largest smartphone makers, Apple users were faster in 17.5% of countries. And in the remaining 48% none of the three were fastest although Huawei users were joint-fastest in seven countries.

Smartphone type affects the multiplayer mobile gaming experience too.

High-tier smartphone users experienced latencies 18% — or 11.1 ms — faster than low- tier smartphone users, and 14% faster even than mid-tier smartphone users. Lower latencies help to speed gamers’ reaction times.

In the U.S., Samsung users experienced download speeds 8.2 Mbps faster than iPhone users.

However, the country with the greatest advantage for Samsung users was Norway, where Samsung users were 12 Mbps faster than Huawei users, and 14 Mbps faster than Apple iPhone users.

Apple users had the biggest edge over Samsung and Huawei users in U.A.E. and Taiwan.

In those counties the download speeds iPhone users experienced were 14.7 Mbps and 8 Mbps faster than Samsung users’ speeds.

