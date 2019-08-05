Anders Helmrich, Anna Weissmann and

Bengt Nordström (from left) (Pic Credits - Businesswire)

Accenture has acquired Northstream, a Stockholm-based consultancy to communications service providers (CSPs) and networking services vendors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in Stockholm in 1998, Northstream works at the intersection of business and mobile technologies, helping CSPs identify emerging industry shifts, adapt to market changes, and capitalise on new business and technology opportunities.

Leveraging its deep experience in the communications industry and network driven innovation — which spans business strategy development, technology and product assessment, industry research insights and transformational programs — Northstream helps clients develop new, innovative business models.

The acquisition will expand Accenture’s capabilities in the Nordic region to address CSP demand for network consulting programs around 5G deployment and IoT connectivity, as well as large transformational programs that may include telco network cloud deployments and operating model transformations. Northstream’s team of approximately 30 professionals will join Accenture’s Communications, Media & Technology (CMT) operating group and will augment its Communications and Media Industry Consulting capability.

“With Northstream now part of Accenture, we’re in an even stronger position to provide our communications clients with the innovation led services they need to address the challenges they’re facing — including digital-driven disruption, changing customer expectations, and competition from new digital natives,” said Mattias Lewrén, Nordic CMT lead and Sweden Country managing director, Accenture.

Bengt Nordström, CEO and co-founder at Northstream said, “With our common cultures of collaboration and client-centricity, Nord and Accenture are a great fit. We’re excited to be able to bring the combined deep industry experience and scale of our two organisations to help clients generate new value and succeed in today’s increasingly competitive market.”

