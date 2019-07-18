Telefónica, which continues to improve its 4G network, has deployed Siae Microelettronica‘s multi-band solution through its brand Movistar Chile. Due to the strong traffic growth, Movistar Chile hopes to continue to increase mobile backhaul capacity and improve overall network reliability.

Siae Microelettronica’s multi-band solution combines traditional frequency bands (15 GHz) and E-band links (80 GHz) to provide multi-gigabit capacity without affecting transmission distance. Using this solution, Movistar Chile provides near-fibre capacity for two access sites and forms a seamless poly-fibre loop to improve performance.

In a well-known ski resort in Chile, the growing demand for winter capacity prompted Movistar to adopt the Siae Microelettronica multi-band solution, which is four times the capacity, to replace the original 18.6 km microwave link.

Luigi Lovati, global account manager, Telefónica, Siae Microelettronica, said: “This deployment of the multi-band solution is the first such solution in its network, which provides an approximation for ski resorts without costing fibre deployment costs. The capacity of the fibre, and in a very short time. The E-band and multi-band solutions provide fast, cost-effective high-capacity connectivity for areas in the mountains where fibre cannot be reached. For Chile’s terrain conditions, the solution It has proven to be a powerful boost to Telefónica’s network modernisation plan.”

