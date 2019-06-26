Doug Suriano of Oracle Communications

Proximus, an international communications service provider, has chosen Oracle Communications virtualised Oracle Session Border Controller as a core network component to enable the delivery of its residential and enterprise communications cloud-based solutions for voice.



Proximus will reportedly be able to deploy its internet communications offerings faster, while decreasing operational expenses and increasing services flexibility.

Oracle’s virtualised SBC platform will be running on Proximus’ telco cloud and used for residential VoIP and SIP trunking for enterprise customers. This will enable them to deliver trusted and first-class, real-time communications services across the Internet. The virtualisation of Oracle’s SBC is an important step in Proximus’s overall network strategy to virtualise the majority of its telco and service applications on a multi-tenant and open telco cloud. In addition, the automated and orchestrated core network will allow for adaptable capacity planning.

“As a digital service provider, we want to deliver the latest technologies to our customers in a way that simplifies and improves their lives and work environments,” says Laurent Claus, director service platforms & cloud, Proximus. “This is why our choice of Oracle was on target. Oracle Communications’ SBC delivers unparalleled operational efficiency and flexibility, which are essential as we continue to scale our offerings and customer base.”

“Given the scale and complexity of Proximus’ network needs, Oracle Communications is a strong fit,” says Greg Collins, founder & principal analyst, Exact Ventures. “As a tier-one communications service provider, Proximus requires the speed, trust and innovation that Oracle can deliver.”

“Promixus has been a long time customer of Oracle Communications and this deployment is an exciting next step in their digital transformation journey,” adds Doug Suriano, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications. “Matching Promixus’ ambition to deliver innovative services in an easy-to-consume way, we are confident that Oracle’s virtualised Session Border Controller will provide them the security, comprehensive control and scalability needed to bring their customers into the next generation of communications services.”

