LS telcom UK has conducted a study for the Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) in Ireland on network deployment and spectrum options for Terrestrial Broadband Public Protection and Disaster Relief (BB-PPDR). ComReg published the final report of the study today.

The research carried out by LS telcom was an input to ComReg’s proposed multi-band spectrum award consultation. The scope of the study was to determine how existing and proposed network deployment options i.e. using dedicated networks, commercial networks or a hybrid, and proposed spectrum options, could potentially impact the availability of future spectrum, particularly the 700 MHz duplex.

LS telcom performed analysis of the various network deployment and spectrum options, which included an extensive pan-European country feasibility analysis of the different technical alternatives to inform the findings.

The spectrum requirements calculation for BB-PPDR usage in Ireland found that 2 x 6 MHz is sufficient to meet all possible PPDR scenarios (in accordance with the LEWP-ETSI Matrix) and that there is no impact to ComReg to include the full 2 x 30 MHz in 700 MHz duplex in the multi-band award.

The final report published by ComReg feeds into ComReg’s public consultation for the multi-band spectrum award process which includes a section on BB-PPDR spectrum options to inform stakeholders of the outcome of LS telcom’s analysis.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus