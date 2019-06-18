Event date: 18-22 November, 2019

Los Angeles, USA



MEF19 is the global event showcasing network services for the digital economy, where transformation leaders converge and innovate. MEF19 focuses on accelerating the industry transition to dynamic, assured, and certified services across a global federation of automated networks.

Emerging cloud-centric “MEF 3.0” services provide an on-demand experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. These services are orchestrated across automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV.

MEF19 has a target audience exceeding 1,000 professionals from 270+ organizations and 35+ countries. MEF19’s content, networking, and special activities are designed to appeal to executives and other senior experts from communication and cloud service providers; enterprises; government organizations; network technology suppliers; systems integrators, open source projects, standards organizations; industry and financial analysts; investors; the press; and others.

https://mef19.com/