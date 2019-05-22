Anthony Bartolo of Tata Communications

BearingPoint announced that Tata Communications, global digital infrastructure provider, will use BearingPoint//Beyond’s Infonova Digital Business Platform to allow its customers to easily view, manage, monitor and modify how they use the Tata Communications MOVE IoT and enterprise mobility service.

The Tata Communications MOVE platform enables businesses across industries to capture, move and manage information seamlessly and securely worldwide.

It is underpinned by Tata Communications’ relationships with more than 600 mobile network operators worldwide, and the company’s global network, which connects 4 out of 5 mobile subscribers and carries around 30% of the world’s Internet routes. By leveraging the multi-tenancy and orchestration capabilities of Infonova Digital Business Platform, Tata Communications MOVE customers are able to view, order and manage their IoT connections with ease. T

he platform also allows them to brand it as their own and customise it with additional features and functions, or combine the capabilities of Tata Communications MOVE with their own products and services to build a unique offering for their markets. Furthermore, channel and mobile partners are able to create their own over-the-top digital services on BearingPoint//Beyond’s Infonova Digital Business Platform.

“Our vision is to enable a world where anything can be born connected,” said Anthony Bartolo, chief product officer at Tata Communications. “To fulfil this vision, we combine our own IoT and mobility capabilities with the expertise of industry partners like BearingPoint.”

“Through this powerful combination, we enable enterprises such as airlines, automotive companies, consumer electronics manufacturers and logistics businesses to unlock unimaginable possibilities in how they operate and engage with their customers, and accelerate their digital transformation for a competitive advantage.”

“Operators and service providers worldwide are exploring new ways to monetise their network assets, broaden their range of services, and generate extra revenue through new partnerships with third parties,” said Angus Ward, CEO, Digital Platform Solutions, BearingPoint//Beyond.

“By bringing together and cultivating an ecosystem of partners, IoT and mobility service providers can transform their operations, drive innovation and reach lucrative vertical sectors and customers,” continued Ward. “We look forward to working with Tata Communications, an international provider with a truly global reach and customer relationships with some of the world’s biggest and most well-known companies.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus